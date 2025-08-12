Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16349.73% to Rs 1240.31 croreNet profit of Last Mile Enterprises reported to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16349.73% to Rs 1240.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1240.317.54 16350 OPM %0.61-100.53 -PBDT8.81-5.69 LP PBT8.32-5.83 LP NP4.66-5.93 LP
