Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 153.19 croreNet profit of Thejo Engineering rose 21.96% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 153.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.33% to Rs 49.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 552.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 559.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.19140.82 9 552.74559.40 -1 OPM %18.4218.11 -15.8617.93 - PBDT27.4123.80 15 87.5397.07 -10 PBT22.1717.94 24 68.1776.63 -11 NP15.2212.48 22 49.8955.64 -10
