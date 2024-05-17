Latur Renewable Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.90% to Rs 10.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 59.32% to Rs 16.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 67.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Latur Renewable Pvt reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.10.5111.9367.9961.0166.9872.3484.0178.814.6610.1146.0637.55-1.184.2722.7214.21-0.883.1916.9210.62