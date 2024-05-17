Shetron standalone net profit declines 1.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 51.52 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.83% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 239.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shetron declined 1.75% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.51.5255.02239.88244.569.128.879.709.463.273.0915.2814.021.621.749.188.601.121.146.536.00