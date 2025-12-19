Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 1033.9, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.89% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1033.9, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25951.35. The Sensex is at 84911.21, up 0.51%. Laurus Labs Ltd has risen around 4.74% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22557.6, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1035.7, up 1.65% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 84.89% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 80.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

