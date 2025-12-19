Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petronet LNG Ltd spurts 1%, rises for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd spurts 1%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 271.5, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.3% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% gain in NIFTY and a 0.85% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 271.5, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25951.35. The Sensex is at 84911.21, up 0.51%. Petronet LNG Ltd has dropped around 1.04% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34464.3, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 271.95, up 0.87% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is down 19.3% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% gain in NIFTY and a 0.85% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

