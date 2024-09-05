Laurus Labs Ltd soars 4.39%

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 496.5, up 4.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.9% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.01% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 496.5, up 4.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25182.65. The Sensex is at 82274.5, down 0.09%. Laurus Labs Ltd has risen around 17.43% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23184.4, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 497.85, up 4.08% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 21.9% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.01% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 107.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News