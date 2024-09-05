PVR Inox Ltd soars 2.8%, rises for third straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1569.8, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.05% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% jump in NIFTY and a 13.56% jump in the Nifty Media index. PVR Inox Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1569.8, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25182.65. The Sensex is at 82274.5, down 0.09%. PVR Inox Ltd has gained around 11.64% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2066.1, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1572.65, up 3.03% on the day. PVR Inox Ltd is down 14.05% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% jump in NIFTY and a 13.56% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

