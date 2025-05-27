Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit declines 43.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 60.42 croreNet profit of Laxmi Dental declined 43.01% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 60.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.21% to Rs 31.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 236.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.4254.57 11 236.56191.45 24 OPM %15.7721.42 -17.7012.43 - PBDT9.9010.59 -7 39.8220.55 94 PBT5.607.34 -24 24.808.61 188 NP4.287.51 -43 31.7724.78 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content