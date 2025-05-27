Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit declines 43.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit declines 43.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 60.42 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental declined 43.01% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 60.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.21% to Rs 31.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 236.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.4254.57 11 236.56191.45 24 OPM %15.7721.42 -17.7012.43 - PBDT9.9010.59 -7 39.8220.55 94 PBT5.607.34 -24 24.808.61 188 NP4.287.51 -43 31.7724.78 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit rises 75.58% in the March 2025 quarter

NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit rises 75.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Dental standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Dental standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Brainbees Solutions drops as net loss widens to Rs 76 cr

Brainbees Solutions drops as net loss widens to Rs 76 cr

Olectra Greentech slips as Q4 PAT drop 55% QoQ to Rs 21 cr

Olectra Greentech slips as Q4 PAT drop 55% QoQ to Rs 21 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon