Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit rises 75.58% in the March 2025 quarter

NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit rises 75.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales rise 121.30% to Rs 94.54 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust rose 75.58% to Rs 32.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 121.30% to Rs 94.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 631.16% to Rs 135.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 658.68% to Rs 324.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales94.5442.72 121 324.1142.72 659 OPM %87.0572.19 -86.9172.19 - PBDT59.2730.34 95 234.2530.34 672 PBT40.8722.07 85 168.9922.07 666 NP32.5718.55 76 135.6318.55 631

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

