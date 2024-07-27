Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 122.99 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare rose 35.68% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 122.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.122.9996.6523.7322.4933.7525.5431.3522.5224.6818.19