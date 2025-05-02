Friday, May 02, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR ends flat after surging to 7-month high during intraday moves

INR ends flat after surging to 7-month high during intraday moves

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee pared early gains and settled for the day almost flat at 84.53 against the greenback. Rupee had surged to its highest level in seven months against the dollar on Friday morning tracking pull back in dollar overseas and sharply higher local shares. Positive economic data and foreign fund inflows also supported gains the counter. Rupee touched an intra-day high of 83.76, the highest levels since end September 2024 -- but failed to sustain the momentum and ended the session on a flat note.

Sensex rises 260 pts, Nifty ends above 24,300 level; oil & gas shares in demand

Godrej Properties posts 19% YoY drop Q4 PAT; EBITDA at Rs 634 crore

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Aether Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.96% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

