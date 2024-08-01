Yasho Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 172.87 crore

Net loss of Yasho Industries reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 172.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.172.87150.3112.5816.949.6823.85-2.0419.98-2.4614.79