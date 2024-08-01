Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 145.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 202.84 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 145.28% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 202.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.202.84180.9618.219.8440.2317.9137.0415.0827.5711.24