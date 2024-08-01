Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 2137.69 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 28.20% to Rs 151.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 2137.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1876.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2137.691876.85 14 OPM %10.879.90 -PBDT240.63185.00 30 PBT203.48155.82 31 NP151.72118.35 28
