Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 1635.55 crore
Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 26.90% to Rs 159.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 1635.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1543.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1635.551543.37 6 OPM %19.7517.27 -PBDT234.33196.81 19 PBT203.99170.01 20 NP159.30125.53 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly negative in pre-open; RBI's rate cut decision in spotlight

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon