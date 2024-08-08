Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 1635.55 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 26.90% to Rs 159.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 1635.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1543.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1635.551543.3719.7517.27234.33196.81203.99170.01159.30125.53