Aseem Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 8.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 332.97 croreNet profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 8.32% to Rs 57.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 332.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales332.97280.72 19 OPM %96.2396.95 -PBDT77.3869.95 11 PBT75.7868.71 10 NP57.4353.02 8
