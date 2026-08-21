Lemon Tree Hotels opens 12th operational hotel in Gujarat

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Bharuch, marking its 12th operational hotel in Gujarat. The company has 20 more hotels in the pipeline across the state.

The hotel is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. Located along the Narmada River, Bharuch is a key commercial and industrial hub with connectivity to Ankleshwar, Dahej, Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vapi and Valsad.

The hotel offers 85 rooms and suites, along with Citrus Caf banquet and meeting facilities, a fitness center, Refresh Recreation Hub, and Fresco Spa. The company said its expanding Gujarat presence will enable it to cater to business, leisure, spiritual and transit travellers across key industrial and commercial routes in the state.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The companys consolidated net profit was Rs 46.03 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 38.33 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 9.13% YoY to Rs 344.61 crore in Q1 FY27.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.60% to Rs 108.65 on the BSE.

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