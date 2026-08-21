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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India core industries record 5.4% growth in July

India core industries record 5.4% growth in July

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Index of Core Industries (ICI) recorded a year-on-year growth of 5.4 per cent in July 2026, according to provisional estimates released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Growth was lower than the 6 per cent recorded in June. However, cumulative growth during April-July 2026 stood at 4.3 per cent, compared with 1.5 per cent during the corresponding period a year earlier. Iron ore registered the highest growth among the eight core sectors, rising 29.5 per cent year-on-year in July. Cement output increased 13.1 per cent, while electricity grew 9 per cent. Coal and steel recorded growth of 7.6 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. Refinery products also increased by 2.7 per cent. The growth, however, remained uneven across sectors. Natural gas output declined 3.7 per cent in July, while crude oil contracted 5.3 per cent. Fertiliser production also fell 8 per cent during the month.

 

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST