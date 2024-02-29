Sensex (    %)
                        
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Vadodara

Image

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing - Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Vadodara. The property is expected to open in FY25 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels. Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Vadodara will feature 63 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall and a meeting room.
Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its portfolio in Gujarat and this opening will be in addition to six existing and six upcoming properties in the state which has several tourist attractions that showcase its historical and religious significance.
First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

