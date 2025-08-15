Friday, August 15, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lendingkart Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 84.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lendingkart Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 84.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales decline 59.70% to Rs 116.89 crore

Net Loss of Lendingkart Finance reported to Rs 84.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 59.70% to Rs 116.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 290.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales116.89290.03 -60 OPM %-46.9817.77 -PBDT-107.77-30.57 -253 PBT-110.34-33.18 -233 NP-84.80-24.87 -241

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

