Marwadi Shares & Finance standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 244.25 croreNet profit of Marwadi Shares & Finance declined 1.69% to Rs 112.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 244.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 234.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales244.25234.67 4 OPM %80.6778.48 -PBDT153.00154.86 -1 PBT151.03153.37 -2 NP112.54114.47 -2
