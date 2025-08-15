Criss Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 41.76 croreNet loss of Criss Financial reported to Rs 31.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 41.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.7649.25 -15 OPM %-59.0344.16 -PBDT-40.856.41 PL PBT-41.775.90 PL NP-31.324.42 PL
