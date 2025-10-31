Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 1.13 times

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 11.22 crore shares as against 9.97 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Lenskart Solutions received bids for 11,22,94,482 shares as against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (31 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.13 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 31 October 2025 and it will close on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 382 and 402 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 2150 crore and an offer for sale of 12,75,62,573 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 5128.02 crore, by existing shareholders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Sumeet Kapahi, among others.

 

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 272.62 crore for capital expenditure towards the setup of new CoCo stores in India, Rs 591.44 crore for expenditure related to lease and rent agreement payments for CoCo stores operated by the company in India, Rs 213.37 crore for investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, Rs 320 crore for brand marketing and business promotion expenses, and the remaining amount for inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The promoters are Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 33,45,19,726 equity shares, aggregating to 19.9% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 17.72%.

Established in 2008, Lenskart Solutions is a technology-focused eyewear company designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. India serves as its primary market. It offers a wide range of eyewear across price points and age groups. Its presence in 14 countries enables sharing of designs across markets, supporting innovative product launches while maintaining a consistent global brand.

The company designs and sells a wide range of eyewear products under its own brands and sub brands that include premium collections through John Jacobs and Owndays, and economy and affordable premium collections through Lenskart Air, Vincent Chase, hustlr, and Hooper Kids.

In Q1 FY2026, 38.87% of revenue came from exports, while the domestic market contributed 61.13%.

In Q1 FY2026 and FY2025, the company sold 6.72 million and 22.91 million units of eyewear in India, respectively, and 1.13 million and 4.29 million units in international markets, respectively.

Ahead of the IPO, Lenskart Solutions, on 30 October 2025, raised Rs 3,268.35 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.13 crore shares at Rs 402 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 76.42 crore and sales of Rs 2,032.25 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

