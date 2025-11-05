Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 2.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 2.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 230.03 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 2.54% to Rs 43.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 230.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales230.03241.83 -5 OPM %29.9025.16 -PBDT79.1172.94 8 PBT60.1059.30 1 NP43.7644.90 -3

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

