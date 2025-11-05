Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 112.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.85% to Rs 299.35 croreNet profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 112.92% to Rs 160.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.85% to Rs 299.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales299.35227.04 32 OPM %59.4158.39 -PBDT203.20155.55 31 PBT171.56126.42 36 NP160.7375.49 113
