Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 112.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 112.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 31.85% to Rs 299.35 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 112.92% to Rs 160.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.85% to Rs 299.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales299.35227.04 32 OPM %59.4158.39 -PBDT203.20155.55 31 PBT171.56126.42 36 NP160.7375.49 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

