Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading wins order from Taj Group of Hotels

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading has secured a significant order for the supply of dry fruits, spices, and other food products from the Taj Group of Hotels, a prestigious brand operating under Indian Hotels.
The contract is for a one-year period. While the contract rates for the products have been finalized, the quantum of supplies will be determined based on individual Purchase Orders (POs) issued during the contract tenure.
