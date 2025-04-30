Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading wins order from Taj Group of Hotels

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading wins order from Taj Group of Hotels

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading has secured a significant order for the supply of dry fruits, spices, and other food products from the Taj Group of Hotels, a prestigious brand operating under Indian Hotels.

The contract is for a one-year period. While the contract rates for the products have been finalized, the quantum of supplies will be determined based on individual Purchase Orders (POs) issued during the contract tenure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

