LG Electronics India edges lower after weak Q3 performance

LG Electronics India slipped 3% to Rs 1472.65 after the company reported 61.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.67 crore on a 6.4% fall in net sales to Rs 4,114.39 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

EBITDA declined by 42.4% to Rs 196 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 340 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 151.69 crore, down by 52.7% from Rs 320.65 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Despite lower-than-expected post-festive demand, LGE India stated that it has managed to maintain market leadership across key categories.

EBITDA margin declined due to combined effect of subdued sales impacting operating leverage, increased input costs in copper and aluminum and currency related headwinds.

Hong Ju Jeon, managing director and chief sales and marketing officer, LG Electronics India, said: "LGE India has maintained #1 position across key B2C segments, despite a subdued last quarter affected by external factors.

Anchored by strong fundamentals, focus on innovation and long-term stability, we have entered Q4 with renewed strength, validated by the positive response to our new BEE-rated portfolio. As summer approaches, we are poised to capture demand for compressor products through our two-track strategy expanding both premium and LG Essential lineups.

We remain committed to scaling our high-margin AMC business and leveraging B2B infrastructure opportunities. The rationalization of US tariffs will further help accelerate our commitment to 'Make India Global, as we optimize production to serve both domestic needs and expand exports.

Our third manufacturing plant, on track to being operational by end of year, will accelerate our 'Make India Global plans.

LG Electronics India, a subsidiary of South Korea-based LG Electronics, is one of India's leading consumer durables companies. It manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, serving both retail and institutional customers.

