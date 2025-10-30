LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 1.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 7179.25 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 1.62% to Rs 1349.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1327.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 7179.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6937.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7179.256937.72 3 OPM %93.7394.64 -PBDT1735.331688.97 3 PBT1703.001665.03 2 NP1349.251327.71 2
