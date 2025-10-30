Sagility consolidated net profit rises 113.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.17% to Rs 1658.50 croreNet profit of Sagility rose 113.76% to Rs 250.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 1658.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1325.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1658.501325.05 25 OPM %25.0322.73 -PBDT448.32286.78 56 PBT326.81160.42 104 NP250.83117.34 114
