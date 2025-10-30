Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 26704.17 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India declined 53.33% to Rs 418.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 897.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 26704.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24675.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26704.1724675.20 8 OPM %9.4711.80 -PBDT2348.062477.27 -5 PBT894.581173.34 -24 NP418.72897.15 -53
