Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 2605.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.87% to Rs 100334.46 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 2605.05% to Rs 3859.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 142.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 100334.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99464.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales100334.4699464.42 1 OPM %6.832.31 -PBDT6743.121877.73 259 PBT5130.91348.19 1374 NP3859.30142.67 2605
