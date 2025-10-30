Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 130.26% in the September 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 130.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 612.29 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 130.26% to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 612.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 503.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales612.29503.85 22 OPM %86.4983.08 -PBDT382.98245.38 56 PBT121.6362.93 93 NP87.5938.04 130

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 2605.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 2605.05% in the September 2025 quarter

IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit declines 91.52% in the September 2025 quarter

IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit declines 91.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sagility consolidated net profit rises 113.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sagility consolidated net profit rises 113.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon