NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 130.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 612.29 croreNet profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 130.26% to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 612.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 503.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales612.29503.85 22 OPM %86.4983.08 -PBDT382.98245.38 56 PBT121.6362.93 93 NP87.5938.04 130
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content