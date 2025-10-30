IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit declines 91.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 564.55 croreNet profit of IIFL Samasta Finance declined 91.52% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 564.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 669.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales564.55669.93 -16 OPM %33.1436.61 -PBDT8.5448.00 -82 PBT4.6942.93 -89 NP2.9034.20 -92
