Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit declines 91.52% in the September 2025 quarter

IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit declines 91.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 564.55 crore

Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance declined 91.52% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 564.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 669.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales564.55669.93 -16 OPM %33.1436.61 -PBDT8.5448.00 -82 PBT4.6942.93 -89 NP2.9034.20 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sagility consolidated net profit rises 113.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sagility consolidated net profit rises 113.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the September 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy standalone net profit rises 34.75% in the September 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy standalone net profit rises 34.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon