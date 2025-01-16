Business Standard

LIC Housing Finance Ltd gains for third consecutive session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 565.95, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 565.95, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has slipped around 6.43% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.1, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 567.1, up 2.22% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 1.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

