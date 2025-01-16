Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.01%, up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.01%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 369.15, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.83% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369.15, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Tata Power Company Ltd has dropped around 12.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 370.7, up 1.22% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 5.83% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 37.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aegis Logistics Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Jost's Engineering rises after bagging order from Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

NTPC Ltd soars 1.48%, Gains for third straight session

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

