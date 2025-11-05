Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Likhami Consulting rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.12 25 OPM %26.6725.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33
