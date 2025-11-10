Linc consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 139.07 croreNet profit of Linc declined 3.75% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 139.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales139.07137.28 1 OPM %11.2711.87 -PBDT17.2215.58 11 PBT13.4411.80 14 NP8.468.79 -4
