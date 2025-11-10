Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linc consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Linc consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 139.07 crore

Net profit of Linc declined 3.75% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 139.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales139.07137.28 1 OPM %11.2711.87 -PBDT17.2215.58 11 PBT13.4411.80 14 NP8.468.79 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sueryaa Knitwear reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sueryaa Knitwear reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 103.13% in the September 2025 quarter

RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 103.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 6.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 6.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart Share Price LIVEQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon