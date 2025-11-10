Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.39% to Rs 656.62 croreNet profit of Olectra Greentech rose 4.18% to Rs 49.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.39% to Rs 656.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 523.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales656.62523.67 25 OPM %13.5115.52 -PBDT79.1874.48 6 PBT68.4664.83 6 NP49.5547.56 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content