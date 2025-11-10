Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 17.28 croreNet profit of Captain Pipes declined 16.47% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.2812.61 37 OPM %12.2714.04 -PBDT1.481.39 6 PBT0.951.16 -18 NP0.710.85 -16
