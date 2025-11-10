Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 6.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 808.26 croreNet profit of Greenlam Industries declined 6.61% to Rs 32.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 808.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 680.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales808.26680.81 19 OPM %12.9211.96 -PBDT81.6274.06 10 PBT46.1247.25 -2 NP32.3334.62 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content