RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 103.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.16% to Rs 13.72 croreNet profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 103.13% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 92.16% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.727.14 92 OPM %39.9432.21 -PBDT5.262.22 137 PBT4.261.65 158 NP3.251.60 103
