Lloyds Metals &amp; Energy consolidated net profit rises 2.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 77.38% to Rs 1554.29 crore
Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 2.93% to Rs 276.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.38% to Rs 1554.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 876.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1242.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 288.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.25% to Rs 6521.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3392.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1554.29876.25 77 6521.653392.31 92 OPM %29.4918.78 -26.5023.89 - PBDT464.15166.73 178 1775.52819.72 117 PBT447.63159.90 180 1726.53796.72 117 NP276.91269.04 3 1242.93-288.55 LP
First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

