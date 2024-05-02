Skipper consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.48% to Rs 1153.51 croreNet profit of Skipper rose 6.07% to Rs 25.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.48% to Rs 1153.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 129.60% to Rs 81.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.73% to Rs 3282.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1980.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
