DCM consolidated net profit rises 104.23% in the September 2025 quarter

DCM consolidated net profit rises 104.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 17.62 crore

Net profit of DCM rose 104.23% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.6216.63 6 OPM %-1.143.37 -PBDT2.642.42 9 PBT1.701.30 31 NP1.450.71 104

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

