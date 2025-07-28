Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lodha posts 42% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; achieved more than 90% of FY26 business guidance

Lodha posts 42% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; achieved more than 90% of FY26 business guidance

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Lodha has reported 42% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 674.70 crore on a 22.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,491.70 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for Q1 FY26 was Rs 2,507.50 crore, up 20% YoY.

Profit before tax for the first quarter was Rs 903.50 crore, up by 38.9% from Rs 650.60 crore posted in the same period last year.

For the first quarter, the companys pre-sales was Rs 4,450 crore (up 10% YoY) and collections aggregating to Rs 2,880 crore (up 7% YoY).

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Lodha Developers, said: "On the back of interest rate cuts and the benefit from income tax cuts, we are seeing pick up in mid-income demand and we expect this to strengthen in H2 of this FY.

 

We are pleased to share that we have achieved more than 90% of our FY26 business development guidance in the first quarter itself. We added five projects at marquee locations in MMR, Pune and Bengaluru with Rs 227 billion of GDV potential. This takes the total GDV addition since our IPO to more than Rs 1 trillion, spread across 48 projects."

He further informed that despite the significant investments in business development in this quarter, the companys net debt stood at Rs 50.8 billion (0.24x net debt/ equity) - well below the ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity. The companys exit cost of debt for Q1 FY26 stood at 8.3% (down 40 bps for the quarter), which is among the lowest in the industry.

Lodha Developers (LDL), formerly Macrotech Developers, is one of Indias largest real estate developers, holding a market-leading position in Mumbai and Thane. Focused on residential projects across MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru, the company holds one of the largest land banks in India, spanning 600 million square feet.

The scrip declined 3.11% to currently trade at Rs 1239.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

