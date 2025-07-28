Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Orient Cement jumped 3.01% to Rs 260.50 after the company's standalone net profit surged 459.43% to Rs 205.37 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 36.71 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 24.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 866.47 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 144.36 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 149.24% increase compared to Rs 57.92 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 12.38% to Rs 724.28 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed increased by 36.13% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 135.73 crore. Employee benefit expenses fell by 16.90% YoY to Rs 42.22 crore. Finance costs decreased by 44.83% YoY. Power and fuel expenses rose by 30.25% YoY, amounting to Rs 238.63 crore, while packaging, freight, and forwarding charges went up by 4.37% YoY to Rs 200.40 crore during the period under review.

 

Orient Cement is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement and its manufacturing facilities at present are located at Devapur in Telangana, Chittapur in Karnataka and Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

TCS slides on buzz of likely 2% workforce reduction

TCS slides on buzz of likely 2% workforce reduction

ACME Solar Holdings spurts after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT

ACME Solar Holdings spurts after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon