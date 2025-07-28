Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Orient Cement jumped 3.01% to Rs 260.50 after the company's standalone net profit surged 459.43% to Rs 205.37 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 36.71 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations rose 24.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 866.47 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 144.36 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 149.24% increase compared to Rs 57.92 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses rose by 12.38% to Rs 724.28 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed increased by 36.13% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 135.73 crore. Employee benefit expenses fell by 16.90% YoY to Rs 42.22 crore. Finance costs decreased by 44.83% YoY. Power and fuel expenses rose by 30.25% YoY, amounting to Rs 238.63 crore, while packaging, freight, and forwarding charges went up by 4.37% YoY to Rs 200.40 crore during the period under review.
Orient Cement is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement and its manufacturing facilities at present are located at Devapur in Telangana, Chittapur in Karnataka and Jalgaon in Maharashtra.
