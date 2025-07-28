Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Orient Cement shares rally 6% after multi-fold Q1 profit jump; details here

Orient Cement shares rally 6% after multi-fold Q1 profit jump; details here

Orient Cement shares rose over 6 per cent after the company posted a multi-fold jump in the June quarter net profit

market, stock trading, trading

Orient Cement shares rallied over 6 per cent after Q1 results

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Orient Cement surged over 6 per cent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). 
 
The Adani Group cement maker's stock rose as much as 6.11 per cent during the day to ₹267.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 25 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹258.9 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended their winning streak after a one-day blip on Friday and have risen nearly 20 per cent from their June lows. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Orient Cement has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,316.27 crore.   Track Live Stock Market Updates Here
 

Orient Cement Q1 results 

The cement maker reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to ₹205.37 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹36.71 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations rose 24.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹866.47 crore, up from ₹696.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter. 

Also Read

share markets

Savy Infra shares list at 14% premium, fall short of IPO GMP estimates

This decade-old Sebi guideline is holding up much-awaited SBI Cards IPO

SBI Cards shares drop 6% as profit takes a hit in Q1; what should you do?

dividend stocks

Last day alert! Bosch, 11 others go ex-dividend on July 29; do you own any?

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, July 28: TCS, SAIL, Shriram Finance, Aadhar Housing

Bajaj Finance

Why are investors selling Bajaj Finance shares post Q1? Stock falls 5%premium

 
Total expenses increased by 12.4 per cent to ₹724.28 crore during the quarter, while total income, including other income, grew 23.7 per cent to ₹868.64 crore.

Open offer by Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements announced the acquisition of Orient Cement for an equity value of ₹8,100 crore, a strategic step aimed at surpassing 100 MTPA in operational capacity. This acquisition includes a 46.6 per cent stake in Orient Cement, acquired from its current promoters and certain public shareholders, all funded through internal accruals. 
 
Ambuja Cements, thereafter, made an open offer to acquire 53.4 million equity shares, constituting 26 per cent of the expanded share capital.  

About Orient Cement

Orient Cement, founded in 1979 as a Division of Orient Paper and Industries, was demerged and its equity shares were listed on stock exchanges in 2012, and since then, it has emerged as one of the most respected cement manufacturers in India. 
 
The company is primarily engaged in cement manufacturing and selling, and it has a presence in various states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and some parts of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.
 

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex recoup losses; Banks, pharma lead; SBI Cards down 4%, TCS falls

Laurus Labs

Laurus rallies 6%, hits new high on strong Q1; brokerages see more upside

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance rises 3% on Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS stock on verge to break this 16-year-old trend; can crash another 16%premium

trading

Whirlpool of India shares slip 2% post Q1 results; Should investors hold?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Orient Cement Adani Group Cement production cement firms Markets Sensex Nifty India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon