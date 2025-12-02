Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Citicorp Finance India standalone net profit declines 68.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 32.40% to Rs 139.04 crore

Net profit of Citicorp Finance India declined 68.97% to Rs 33.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 32.40% to Rs 139.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales139.04205.69 -32 OPM %84.5183.37 -PBDT55.57139.68 -60 PBT55.50139.35 -60 NP33.25107.17 -69

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

