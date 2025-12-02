Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 9.40 croreNet profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 35.04% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.407.99 18 OPM %68.9487.98 -PBDT0.891.49 -40 PBT0.891.49 -40 NP0.891.37 -35
